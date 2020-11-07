I am a social work student at Minnesota State University and a support professional for a person with disabilities. I do not and cannot speak for all people with disabilities, rather I am advocating on behalf of my client who cannot do so independently.
News outlets have spoken about the pandemic fatigue in the United States. It’s been over eight months of mask-wearing and social distancing and we are tired. I urge the Mankato community to uphold safety precautions.
Regardless of disability status, bodies respond differently to the COVID-19 virus, sometimes with complete unpredictability. Just as there are factors that may make able-bodied individuals more susceptible to this virus, there are factors that may make individuals with disabilities more susceptible to its risks as well. All bodies have needs.
Disability is not always visible. You may not recognize a person has asthma, an autoimmune disorder, or is on medications that further impair their immunity.
My client has disability impacts that impair my client's immune system and create higher risk for health complications. Just as a person may be at higher risk due to weight, age, or pregnancy. My client’s life is also meaningful and unique, as all of our lives are, and deserves safety. All bodies are essential.
A friend once told me that disability is the only area of diversity that all of us may go in and out of throughout our lives. I’m asking that we all practice empathy during this time. I ask that we strive on behalf of our fellow humans to keep each other safe, regardless of our differences. All bodies belong.
Julia Lutz-Lawlor
Truman
