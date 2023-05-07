To keep it comparatively short and simple I will address only the title of Ron Yezzi's April 29 My View: "Representative democracy in danger."
That title reminds me of a David Rhode interview published in Vox — no bastion of conservative thought — May 13, 2020.
Mr. Rhode, a leading investigative journalist and author, expressed concern over the growth of a permanent or institutional government.
He named executive branch departments FBI, CIA and NSA.
Also included under the executive branch are unelected, unaccountable bureaucrat regulators. They govern without direct consent of the governed. They dictate much of our economy and daily lives. Regulations are necessary, but I think some are excessive and in dire need of reform.
It appears the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to curb the power of the bureaucratic state by rolling back the Chevron Doctrine. I think that would be a very good thing for representative democracy, the separation of powers and federalism.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
