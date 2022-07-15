As president of the Neurodiversity Activists at Minnesota State University, learning that Chile became the first nation in the world to officially recognize neurodiversity and the civil rights of neurodivergent citizens in its constitution on the Fourth of July spurred mixed feelings.
On the one hand, I felt a tremendous sense of pride in solidarity with the South American activists who achieved perhaps the greatest victory thus far for the Neurodiversity Movement, which, to quote queer Autistic scholar Nick Walker (she/her), “seeks civil rights, equality, respect, and full societal inclusion for the neurodivergent.”
On the other hand, as an American activist who has worked diligently over the last year to ensure the civil liberties of my neurokin are protected, I was enraged at the United States for failing, once again, to live up to its self-proclaimed reputation for being “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” especially considering this event coincided with our country’s Independence Day.
Indeed, Chile blew a hole through American exceptionalism by exposing every autistiphobic state in the nation that has yet to legally ban Applied Behavior Analysis (also known as Autistic conversion therapy), something I have relentlessly campaigned for in Minnesota since I wrote a letter to the editor of the MSU Reporter in April advocating for the university to remove the traumatizing “therapy” from its curriculums.
With election season coming up, it is imperative that Minnesotans elect candidates who support banning all forms of conversion therapy. Until then, I suggest that Gov. Tim Walz sign an executive order restricting conversion therapy for Autistic youth, just as he signed one restricting conversion therapy for LGBTQIA+ youth last July.
Bruce Wenzel
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.