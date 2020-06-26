Our awakening to the grim realities of systemic racism requires rethinking the notion of normal. The murder of George Floyd spotlighted systemic flaws in the policing system, yet activists’ calls to reduce funding to police departments have been met with deep skepticism.
I, too, was skeptical at first, but after researching the idea, I became intrigued. Regardless of the best intentions of so many police officers, the policing system itself is built on force and is not equipped to actually resolve many of the issues it is expected to deal with — notably mental illness, addiction and homelessness. Reform measures have not reduced police brutality; it is time for something new.
In fact, having heavily armed law enforcement is not effective public safety. In Europe, police officers train extensively in de-escalation tactics, must meet a high burden of proof to use deadly force, and often do not carry firearms.
The U.S. has seven times the per-capita rate of police shootings as Canada despite Canadians’ high gun-ownership rates. We could have a just, effective, and financially responsible system of public safety if we reorganized policing into specialized areas. Only a portion would need armed officers.
For example, unarmed public safety officers in Kwanlin Dun, Canada, are advocates for the community, helping connect people to resources without the added stressors of weapons or potential arrest. After all, the best predictors of crime are poverty and unemployment, so addressing community members’ needs makes everyone safer.
We need not sacrifice public safety to reimagine policing. As drastic as the idea sounds, a fundamental restructuring of our policing system could make our communities safe for everyone.
Carissa Lick
St. James
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.