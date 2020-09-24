If you are retired and vote for Trump, you're subjecting yourself and family to self-imposed poverty.
Ask yourself what your standard of living, your future will be like when Trump abolishes Social Security and health care.
What will you have to forego, not only for your own family, but grandchildren, pets, church and favorite charities?
If you are one of the blessed who are financially secure without Social Security and health insurance, please have compassion for those who aren't.
Many of those who depend on Social Security and health care will be forced into homelessness and starvation. Is Trump worth a Third World standard of living?
Another Trump term will devastate hard working middle class families. This is fact.
Thomas Harty
Winnebago
