Residents of our region highly value K-12 and post-secondary education. Within 15 miles of Mankato, there are at least five higher education institutions. Thousands of folks in our communities are impacted by public policy for education.
My extended family members have been teachers for three generations. Yes, we worked hard and paid a lot of money to finish college. Today's students must work hard and pay even more money.
Our state should make education affordable and accessible for anyone.
The best way to judge someone's future performance is by looking at their past performance. In the past two years, Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, has done nothing to support post-secondary education. She voted the party line against the compromise higher education bill HF 3872.
We need better representation in St. Paul. In 2019 when Jeff Brand was our district's representative, he voted in favor of HF 8449 —to appropriate funds for higher education in Minnesota.
Brand got 13 bills passed into law during his first term in the House, even during a period of divided government. He was recognized as a First-term Legislator of the Year by the Coalition of Minnesota Cities for working to lower property taxes, the cost of child care and affordable housing.
We voted him in once. Now, let's bring back Brand to the Minnesota House of Representatives so we can come together to make government work better.
Elizabeth Sandell
Mankato
