Our superintendent at the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture used to exhort us repeatedly, thusly: "You will get as bad a government as you are willing to put up with and as good a government as you are willing to work for."
This said, I urge you to vote for Brian Riewe for District 4 Blue Earth County commissioner.
I first met Riewe more than 40 years ago, when he was just out of high school. He joined our tiling crew and subsequently learned to survey and do layout work. He continued doing so for many years.
He was then, as he is now, very conscientious, hard-working, intelligent and above all, reliable.
As a commissioner he would be all of these things.
One of his greatest assets is simply the ability to listen. He listens well, considers thoroughly and acts accordingly.
For these reasons and more, I urge you to vote for Riewe.
Neil Granberg
Amboy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.