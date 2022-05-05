Heeding their party’s LGBT-hostile base, Florida Republicans steamrolled through the “Don’t Say Gay” law, muzzling teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-3, and limiting discussion in higher grades.
When Disney (parent company of Disney World) objected, Republicans retaliated, revoking Disney’s self-governing status dating to 1967.
Apparently, pleasing the base is so important that trivialities like thinking legislation through and obeying the law are inconvenient irritants. Osceola and Orange county officials warn that taxpayers could be walloped with $1 billion in debt — potentially thousands of dollars of tax increase per household.
Florida lawmaker Carlos Smith noted, “The knee-jerk, vindictive, unresearched and reckless GOP plan to abolish Disney’s ReedyCreek District also appears to be ILLEGAL.” Disney executives believe the Legislature cannot strip Disney’s status without voters’ approval.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) denounced Disney as “woke,” and innumerable events (threats, violence and harassment at school board meetings; silencing teachers; censorship of library books) document the right’s frenzied ragefest against “wokeness” and related ideas like Critical Race Theory.
All this also documents modern conservatism’s increasingly tyrannical bent — controlling school curricula and readings of not only one’s own children, but others’ children, and the general public.
The right’s anti-“wokeness” crusade is mindless and reality-denying. The Oxford Dictionary defines “woke” as “alert to racial or social discrimination or injustice.” The right’s contrarian catechism is effectively that bias and discrimination don’t exist.
Fred Slocum
Mankato

