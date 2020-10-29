Thank you, Sam Alderman and Ron Yezzi, for your recent letters to the editor exposing the ideological toxic sludge conservatism has become.
Once, conservatism meant limited government. No more. Conservatism has become an illegitimately resentment-drenched, apocalyptic worldview, hateful toward manifold targets: “abortionists,” feminists, immigrants (legal or not), refugees, racial/ethnic minorities, labor unions and unionized workers, intellectuals, journalists, LGBTQ people, Muslims, environmentalists, seculars and some Christians, excluding fundamentalist Bible-thumpers.
Conservatism’s dominant philosophy is white, “Christian” (i.e. Religions Right) nationalism. That entails raging hatred of the above groups, and that government should stomp all over them.
Corollaries: Police should freely use extreme, excessive force and abuse minorities, unpunished. Businesses have the “right” to pollute unchecked and crush unionization efforts, unpunished. Soldiers can freely murder civilians, unpunished (see Trump’s pardoning war criminals).
Right-wing vigilantes who murder leftist protesters are lionized (see conservatives’ glorifying Kenosha likely killer Kyle Rittenhouse). Trump repeatedly encouraged violence against protesters at his rallies; Biden *never* has.
Right-wingers, not progressives, own a culture favoring raging, belligerent defiance against mask-wearing requirements. Right-wingers, not progressives, are responsible for repeated incidents of harassing and assaulting people for not speaking English in public places.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies (think tank) found that “right-wing attacks and plots” account for most domestic terrorism (1994-2020). Examples: Timothy McVeigh (anti-government extremist) Oklahoma City bombing, 168 dead; El Paso massacre targeting Latinos, 23 dead; Charleston massacre targeting blacks, 9 dead; Norway massacre targeting immigrants and Muslims, 77 dead; New Zealand massacre targeting Muslims, 51 dead. Right-wingers, not progressives, own the (anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, anti-multiculturalism) ideology motivating these monstrosities.
For some right-wingers, violence is OK — only if “their people” are perpetrating it.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
