I watched the spectacle in Washington D.C. Wednesday and a few things stood out to me. First, how embarrassing for us all.
Just shameful. Watching the majority white male mob enter the capital of our nation and desecrate our historically young halls of government flashing their proud smiles and engaging in petty vandalism like some pathetic soldier wanna-be cosplay group.
Second, it struck me, what if this had been a group comprised of non-white Americans? Well, we all know what would’ve happened.
The building would’ve been over-secured, first of all. The non-white group most certainly would’ve been met with excessive force as they have been repeatedly under the current administration. They most certainly wouldn’t have been greeted with selfies and helping arms as they slowly walked down the capital steps.
Finally, it struck me, the appalling culpability of those inflaming the underlying tensions in our nation. Republican senators raising their fists in solidarity. The current president inciting violence. Just shameful, but sadly not surprising.
The current president and his Republican enablers are running a simple strategy. They celebrate any grievance true or imagined to whip up their decreasing base of fragile white Americans to cling to power.
The manifestation of the strategy of embracing grievances without seeking to solve the core issues facing us all was on full display as these hopped up idiots entered the Capitol, confederate flags and Trump banners waving, and then skulked away having accomplished nothing but chaos.
What a perfect representation of the rule of Mr. Trump. What a perfect representation of those who have been foolish enough to support him. Shame on you all.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.