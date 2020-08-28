Black Lives Matter signs are visible all over TV news reports these days. And as I drive around Mankato and North Mankato I see many Black Lives Matter yard signs. I unequivocally agree with the words on those signs.
Being curious, I decided to go to the Black Lives Matter Foundation, Inc. official website to learn more. When reading their "WHAT WE BELIEVE" section the declaration: "We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement ...", gave me cause for concern.
Something I had not heard or read about in the mainstream media. I choose not to follow social media misinformation.
My understanding is a nuclear family consists of a father, a mother and their minor children all in one household dwelling. So if disrupting the nuclear family is a Black Lives Matter organization objective I strongly disagree; whether it relates to White nuclear family's, Black nuclear family's, Brown nuclear family's, mixed race nuclear family's and/or same sex nuclear families. In any case rioters, looters, vandals and violence — by Antifa and others —infiltrating Black Lives Matter peaceful protests, or any peaceful protest, is unacceptable. At age 83 I consider myself sufficiently woke to recognize that is antithetical to social justice.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
