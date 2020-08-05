In reading about the roundabout for the intersection of Adams Street and County Road 12 where lots of big trucks will be maneuvering, I thought of a suggestion.
I hope the engineers size the roundabout with big trucks in mind. In and around some of the existing roundabouts there are muddy tire tracks and large deep ruts made by big trucks that don’t seem to get repaired.
They detract from some of the attractive plantings in the center of the roundabouts.
Which reminds me. The roundabout on Adams by the Dairy Queen and McDonalds is beautiful right now. It’s worth a drive-about. There are violet gayfeathers and other wildflowers blooming and, would you believe, monarch butterflies fluttering about.
Donna Rose
Mankato
