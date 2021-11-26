Like many, I followed the Aug. 24, 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse shooting events in Kenosha, Wisconsin, from the onset up through trial last week.
Rittenhouse was charged — under the circumstances I think prematurely — on Aug. 27, 2020. After due process including four days of jury deliberations meticulously applying the law to the facts, on Nov. 19, 2021, a unanimous jury of his peers found him not guilty on all remaining counts.
In the interim there were extensive inaccurate news media reports and commentary by politically motivated pundits and partisan politicians.
In September 2020 then candidate Joe Biden suggested, without evidence, Rittenhouse was a white supremacist.
The afternoon of the Nov. 19, 2021, verdict President Joe Biden said he did not watch the trial but was "angry and concerned" by the verdict. Think about that for a moment.
The people have spoken through the jury. Individual natural rights and the rule of law won.
Rioters, the social media mob, certain agenda driven media organizations and hyper-partisan politicians lost.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
