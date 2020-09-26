We have seen it all now. The rush by Trump and the Senate to fill the position of a great lady who has done much for our country. They wanted to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's place on the Supreme Court before she was even laid to rest.
But that tells us Trump, Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham don't believe in much pomp and ceremony, so when each of them passes away, we won't have to do anything to honor them, just immediately fill their positions and have them in the ground by the evening of their passing.
Charlotte Giese
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.