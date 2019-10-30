Russians’ contributions didn’t go to Hagedorn
It looks like the Democrat’s strategy in the 1st District congressional race is already evident: throw out a bunch of out-of-context, inaccurate, half-truths and hope no one notices how liberal Dan Feehan is.
Witness the recent letter to the editor which ominously implies Jim Hagedorn is tainted by Russian money. Thankfully, like so much the Democrats say about Congressman Hagedorn, there’s no truth to their charges
Here are the facts. The Open Secrets website shows that not a single dime of Russian money was donated to Hagedorn’s campaign by any individual or group.
The Star Tribune reported America First Action placed the money Mr. Parnas and Mr. Fruden donated to them into an escrow account so not a dime of it was spent on Hagedorn’s campaign, or any other campaign for that matter.
In other words, it’s a matter of public record that absolutely zero Russian money made it into Hagedorn’s race by the backdoor or any other door.
So why the utterly unfounded attack?
Because Feehan doesn’t want you to notice that in 2018 his campaign spent over $4.1 million to Hagedorn’s $1.4 million. He doesn’t want you to notice that over $3 million of those campaign contributions came from donors living in two of the most liberal states in the nation, New York and California. Because what he’s afraid of is if you notice that, you’ll also notice that despite his high-sounding rhetoric, those far-left donors are contributing to his campaign for a reason.
Now that they know $4.1 million wasn’t enough, I wonder how much they’ll give him next year?
Shane Schofield
Truman
