The entire Mankato community grieves with the family that lost their daughter to the rivers at Sibley Park.
I grew up close to the park and spent a lot of time there. My parents always warned us about the dangers of undercurrent fast running water that would “sweep us away in a heartbeat,” and indeed it did destroy that family.
In speaking with others who are grieving this unspeakable and preventable tragedy, I mentioned that “everyone knows how dangerous the river is.” Friends have told me they didn't know about water currents.
It seems to me the right thing to do now is place a permanent sign near the park waters that explain just how dangerous it is so parents are immediately informed before they allow their children to play there.
Knowledge is power and perhaps it might stop this from ever happening again.
Maria Larson
Mankato
