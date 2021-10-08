Voting citizens of St. Peter, truly none of us want another tax of any kind but the 1/2% sales tax that is on the ballot is a good thing.
Essentially if the tax passes it will spread the cost of the new fire station over many, many people rather than the whole burden falling on the St. Peter homeowners if it does not pass.
The new fire station, which is needed desperately, will be built with or without the tax passing.
There was a lot of very good information in the last utility bill for us all to read.
Please vote "yes" regarding the 1/2% sales tax.
MaryAnn Harty
St. Peter
