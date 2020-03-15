Dear Bernie Sanders, it is time.
For the sake of our country I believe it is time. You have fought the good fight. Few would question your sincerity, your desire to promote programs which will help people — people who face hardships such as college debt, poverty and unmanageable health costs.
We are in a unique period in our nation's history. We are burdened with a president in Donald Trump whose goal is self-aggrandizement at the expense of the people.
You have analyzed the numbers. The last few weeks have shown us that Joe Biden has the best chance of ridding us of the scourge of Trumpism. You can continue to fight the battle, perhaps win it, only to lose the war.
You may diminish Biden only to give D.J.T. four more years.
Please withdraw and use your power and that of your constituents to support Biden.
Be a hero, a profile in courage.
Gene Biewen
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.