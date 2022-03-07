I am responding to the request for input regarding body cams for law enforcement.
I am absolutely in favor of this purchase.
Body worn cameras are a good thing. The issue departments must deal with are data retention and digital storage. These should be solved before purchase or soon after.
Body cams can vindicate officers far more than not. Doing this may enforce community trust and support.
As to when they should be used is difficult for a civilian to say. Officers are trained well, and we should trust their judgement.
Ruby Mehr
Mankato
Commented
