Students of today are the future of our world. Without your advocacy for continued funding to support the health of each and every student, the future of our world is becoming less successful one health inequality at a time.
Among the 14 public high schools serving students in Blue Earth County, the on-time high school graduation rate is 87%.
Health disparities are one of the major roadblocks in the way of a successful graduation for each of these students.
The American Public Health Association has worked endlessly to address health inequalities among students and has identified some of the top disparities causing the inability to be a successful student.
These include unmanageable mental and physical illness, needing to provide for loved one(s), chronic stress from the environment and absenteeism due to bullying and violence. Each of these affects the task of on-time graduation among high school students.
Education is the leading social determinant of health, and students who are unable to obtain a high school level education are in danger of facing further health disparities throughout their lives. Individuals who graduate high school are more likely to earn a college education which leads to a higher paying job which is vital for adequate health care. Each of these factors are intertwined.
The Affordable Care Act set aside $200 million to fund school-based health care systems to tackle health inequalities among students. This funding has since expired.
It is time for you to take action. I urge you reach out to your congressional representatives to encourage the backing of school-based health care systems that are essential in caring for students, our future.
Emily Oelke
Mankato
