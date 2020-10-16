We have many choices to represent us on the school board this year and I am grateful to everyone putting themselves out there and running. One of the people I will be voting for is Habiba Rashid.
Rashid is about all our kids and families and the very best interest of our community. As a non-profit director, she is a courageous and intelligent leader; solution oriented.
If you listen to her speak, you will see that she wants the best for all of us and is willing to work toward that end. We need this kind of leadership as we navigate a new normal as a community. I invite you to join me in voting for Rashid.
Anne Ganey
Mankato
