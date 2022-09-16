At the Sept. 6 Mankato Area Public Schools Board meeting, a representative from Educare was present, expressing concerns over teacher recruitment and support. Her ask of the school board was that they take one day off work during the school year to spend the day as a teacher.
As someone who has donated time in classrooms, I know there are increased challenges facing our teachers. The behavioral distractions from students and communication requirements with parents make for a challenging environment.
While in a class this past year, the teacher was managing behaviors, calling parents to ask about their students and filling out paperwork; how is this done with one person teaching?
Please vote for school board candidates willing to donate time to classrooms.
Additionally, according to the Mankato School Board, Greater Mankato Growth was asked to collaborate with the district to help with student and employee retention and potentially help pass a referendum.
It is noble of the businesses and GMG to step up and help when asked; it shows how many good people we have in this community. However, in July 2021, the school board committed to including all our stakeholders in the decision-making process. When staff, students and other stake holders do not feel heard, special meetings and relationships can inflame those feelings.
We need to elect school board members that hold students accountable for academics and behaviors and the district to budget transparency so teachers and families can advocate for services they need and be willing to engage all our stakeholders in the decision-making process.
Please educate yourselves on where our candidates stand; our children are worth your effort.
Elizabeth Hanke
Mankato
