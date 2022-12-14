"Trust means you rely on someone else to do the right thing. You believe in the person's integrity and strength to the extent that you can put yourself on the line, at some risk to yourself. Trust is essential to an effective team because it provides a sense of safety," according to Crowe Associates.
During the Oct. 17 school board meeting, the director of administrative services at Mankato Area Public Schools said that: "Staff would like us to ask how they are doing. We often check in on them about how school is going ... but not how they are doing as individuals. How are their peers doing? Staff wants the opportunity to share feedback and give input, but they want it conducted in a safe and productive manner. Without the fear of retaliation."
Please ask yourselves, if the staff does not feel safe to give honest feedback, do the students?
"There are just a few elemental forces that hold our world together. The one that's glue of society is called trust. Its presence cements relationships by allowing people to live and work together, feel safe, and belong to a group," wrote Dennis Jaffe at Forbes.
Trust in our leaders allows our community to flourish, while the absence of trust causes conflict. We need to trust our leaders and our co-workers.
We must trust each other enough to openly discuss our students' educational success. Why do less than half of our junior high students, who were tested, meet state standards in English, and less than 40% meet standards in math? Why are we not having these discussions?
Ronald Schmidt
North Mankato
