Less than two months after the $106 million Maple River Referendum: COVID-19.
All aspects of the economy have plummeted, bringing with it ubiquitous precipitous plunges. An article published on April 21 and written by the Sante Fe Institute states, “The U.S. is likely to see a near-term 24% drop in employment, 17% percent drop in wages, and 22% drop in economic activity as a result of the COVID-19 crisis according to a new study co-authored by SFI External Professor Doyne Farmer at the University of Oxford.
The study further shows that these impacts will be very unevenly distributed, with the bottom quarter of earners at risk of a 42% loss in employment and bearing a 30% share of total wage losses. In contrast, the study estimates the top quarter of earners only risk a 7% drop in employment and an 18% share of wage losses.”
Inevitable, significant wage loss looms. What’s the school board’s plan? This is an agricultural community, yet many are pretending that commodity prices aren’t tanking while food prices rise. Ask any hog producer in the area.
The local, state, and national economies have been euthanized. Indifference pairs poorly with foolish optimism. Trump won’t be sending us money for 30 years to help pay taxes.
Maple River has a wonderful spirit — #WeAre. With that in mind, though, what are we? If we quickly forge ahead, there will be many adjectives that won’t apply, like “in business.”
It’s possible to care for the next generation of Eagles without bankrupting livelihood. A building isn’t required to foster learning, just look around. Think critically. Think of your neighbor. Speak up. Ask questions. What’s the plan?
Rita Augustine
Minnesota Lake
