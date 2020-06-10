I am responding to June 4 article in The Free Press, "Mankato School Board accused of racism."
I do believe that there are always two sides to a story, which does leave me with some questions.
Looking at the group photo of the board, the first thing jumping out at me are the five women. Five bright women in a leadership role. I ask myself, is it possible that Abdi Sabrie has a problem working with strong minded women?
I am also wondering about Mr. Sabrie‘s timing. If he suspected racism, why wait 3½ years to voice his concerns?
He uses very strong language, I quote : "I feel their collective knees on my neck."
I ask myself, is it possible that Sabrie is using this time of unrest and George Floyd‘s brutal death, for his own benefit?
Sabrie announced that he will seek a second term. Is it possible that he is hoping with his accusation to get the sympathy of the voters?
In conclusion, I did watch the board meeting on Friday. It was disappointing since there was no dialogue. It was very one sided. To solve a problem there has to be dialogue.
Mediation costs money. The school board had to cut the budget drastically in the last few months. Where will the money come from, the taxpayers?
Hannelore Leipold
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.