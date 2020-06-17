In her June 9 letter, Hannelore Liepold reacts to Abdi Sabrie’s expressions of racial oppression on the school board in a familiar common-sense way by interpreting a systemic problem as an individual one.
“There are always two sides to a story” is a common white narrative grounded in American notions of equality that assume the same playing field exists for both parties. The conditions for people of color, however, have long been subjugated by white authority. To be equitable is to acknowledge this inequality and accept that white ways-of-being are not natural ways-of-being.
In order to reveal the systemic problem of racism, whites must move beyond their fragility, superiority, and expectations of assimilation. If so done, Liepold’s questions might be reframed:
• What seemingly natural communication practices marginalized Sabrie?
• How could school board practices be more equitable and allow for corrective feedback when not?
• How can we as a community encourage people of color to run for school board?
Like Liepold, I was disappointed in the school board’s posts and meeting. The white rules of decorum were evidenced by the inability to directly address racial issues without personal affront.
Acts needn't be as explicit as the knee on Floyd’s neck to be racist. Implicit acts, like making a board member feel invisible, neutral acts, where “equal sides” are to be mediated, or emotional acts, such as expressing guilt through white women’s tears, are all oppressive to people of color.
Though the board has participated in numerous professional development activities on equity as listed by the superintendent, knowledge is clearly not enough. It is now time for the school board to take anti-oppressive actions for itself and for the district it leads.
Karen Lybeck
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.