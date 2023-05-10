In September 2021, the Mankato School Board approved a revised set of “vision cards,” which outline the district’s goals in various areas, such as student test scores, attendance, and financial savings.
The Mankato Free Press reported that these documents would be updated annually with measurements of how close the district is to achieving each goal.
However, despite the end of the school year approaching, Mankato Area Public Schools has yet to release last year’s data.
Supt. Paul Peterson has emphasized the importance of ensuring that the system’s measures of success are equitable and inclusive. However, the school’s failure to release last year’s data promptly raises questions about their commitment to these goals. Our community stakeholders deserve to know if our students are attending class or meeting standards and if our district is practicing financially stable planning.
In regards to, the Overt and Covert Beast, a curriculum developed by Dr. Nicole Caridad Ralston, has been controversially used within one English 10 class at Mankato West High School. While everyone supports teaching the history of racism, there has been criticism of the curriculum’s labeling of calling the police or believing all lives matter is a form of covert white supremacy. Promoting discrimination as education and not allowing compassion toward those being discriminated against is a dangerous path to follow.
Furthermore, on July 19, 2022, the school board removed Integrity, defined as “doing the ‘right thing’ at all times with honesty and authenticity,” as a core value. This decision raises questions about our district leaders goals. Including their growing lack of transparency and their unwillingness to resolve discrimination complaints promptly.
Elizabeth Hanke
Mankato
