I have known Abdi Sabrie for over 10 years and believe he should be elected to serve another term on our District 77 School Board.
He’s proven his commitment to our community and has both a deep and wide understanding of the educational needs of our children ages K-12.
Sabrie has made significant connections with those in various educational systems — locally, statewide, and internationally. We need his voice during these challenging times.
I’m asking you to give your vote for Sabrie on or before Tuesday.
Drew R. Campbell
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.