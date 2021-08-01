I found the following on the Mankato School District website: “Assuring learning excellence and readiness for a changing world.” According to the Minnesota DOE Data Center:
In the assessment data for 2017 to 2019 Mankato East High School dropped from 49.8 to 40.2 in math, rose from 63.9 to 68.4 in reading and dropped from 59.3 to 53.6 in science. Mankato West High School’s math dropped from 63.0 to 51.7, reading rose slightly from 69.6 to 71.0 and science dropped from 66.1 to 58.4.
Is this “assuring learning excellence?”
The same assessment data for seven elementary schools (Kennedy, Hoover, Jefferson, Monroe, Bridges, Rosa Parks and Washington) reflects four of them declined in math, six in reading and four in science. Is this “assuring learning excellence?”
Using 2019 ACT scores for math, English, reading, science and comprehension, the district ranks no higher in any one category than the 35th percentile across 313 Minnesota districts, and in science the 47th percentile. Is this educational excellence?
The districts of New Ulm, Redwood Falls, Hutchinson and Northfield outperform Mankato schools in all five areas. New Ulm ranks in the top 7 percent of all 313 districts in four assessment areas. Now that’s excellence!
There are 24 districts having between 888 and 501 students (Mankato has 535). In all five tested assessment areas, Mankato ranks 16th or 17th. Is this excellence?
That brings me to the recent School Board meeting. The board sees fit to interject a polarizing political agenda into students' daily curriculum rather than address education quality. How much time will be subtracted from learning key subjects? How will this improve student assessment or ACT performance? How is this “assuring learning excellence?”
Mark Wright
North Mankato
