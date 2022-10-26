The Free Press reported that half of MAPS students are not proficient in reading (46.4%) and math (54.0%). About 50% of MAPS children tested cannot meet the proficiency standards. Perhaps this would not be the case if we had representatives focused on quality education and academic excellence.
First, we had extended online learning, which did not work for students who did not have parents home during the day. Then, our Legislature passed a teacher mentorship program with Sen. Nick Frentz's approval which includes; placing educators of color at sites with other educators of color to reduce isolation.
Next, the proposed changes to the Minnesota state teacher licensing standards focus on cultural competency training. Most recently, MAPS removed learning excellence from its mission. Our school is operating like an equity firm and not an educational institution.
Over 530 students have left our district. Parents are concerned about the lack of discipline in our classrooms and grade schoolers being asked about their pronouns.
Our stakeholders are worried about the lack of budget transparency when they might be asked to foot a higher tax bill to pay for the district's $6 million loss of funding. We are paying more for an objectively worse service.
Parents need representation focused on quality curriculum, not leaders focused on dividing us by the color, shape and size of our genitals. Vote for leaders that believe we are better together and who will hold our children accountable to high educational standards.
Ronald Schmidt
North Mankato
