As a retired public health nurse I want to congratulate those students who received their COVID shots this past Thursday. My thanks goes to ISD 77, parents who signed permission slips and the Mayo Clinic for providing this excellent opportunity.
However, I am disappointed and even angry at those students who did not show up or whose parents would not give permission for them to receive the shot. What could be more convenient for them? And the shot is free, no less. There are approximately 2,000 eligible students between Mankato East and West. Where were they?
If you did not suffer whopping cough, measles and chicken pox as a child as I did, thank immunizations. If you have not contracted polio, diphtheria, tetanus and a host of other diseases, thank your parents for getting you immunized.
Back in 1995 during Mankato's bacterial meningitis outbreak, I was part of an effort of area public health organizations and hospitals that in one day immunized all middle and high school students against the disease. Parents were anxious to see their kids protected from meningitis. Where are you now?
Lynn Solo
North Mankato
