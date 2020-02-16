I didn’t experience The Great Depression or the farm crisis of the 1980s. However, many “yes” voters in the Maple River district behave like those events regarding credit and inflation never occurred.
Wednesday morning 1,036 voters experienced euphoria, and I, like 1,025 others, didn’t.
Having three buildings isn’t sustainable, but the cost to the farmers/landowners in the next few decades pains me. Using common sense, Ag2School tax credit lasting the 30-year burden is implausible.
A CNBC article published Feb. 12 states, “Nearly one in three American workers run out of money before payday — even those earning over $100,000.”
Was it wise to vote “yes”? The ballot said $62 million, but Wednesday the price of $106 million was published.
We’re concerned about student mental health, but what about those who live in our townships? Go search mental health farmers. See the results.
One can’t ignore the correlation between money and stress, depression, and/or anxiety. Clearly, $106 million isn’t the full cost.
Imagine. You’ve spent your life farming. You’ve had some success, but generally, you kept afloat. Helping neighbors and stewarding resources became natural. The last few years, financial tension manifested itself.
For the fourth time, the school had a referendum, and you understood the cost. Voicing your opinion is shamed, because others might criticize and claim you don’t care about education or children. You acquiesce to the poll results, but endure the discouragement. For many, it’s reality.
I’m sorry that many, like myself, benefit off others’ bank accounts and claim it as victory, that our society fixates on appearances, that an archaic school funding system exists, and I’m sorry emotion clouds peoples’ logic.
Wake up.
Rita Augustine
Minnesota Lake
