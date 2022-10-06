Kudos to The Free Press for the recent feature article on the upcoming school board race. It was a balanced piece of journalism that gave readers access to the views of the candidates without any obvious slant.
I was pleased to see several candidates identify issues such as discipline, school culture, safety and returning to the concept of education being student centered. The recognition of budget strain due to loss of enrollment to other districts was also heartening to see.
You cannot solve a problem without first correctly identifying what created it and not only is this problem not generated from a single issue, but it will most definitely not simply work itself out.
In the words of the relatively intelligent Albert Einstein: "We cannot solve our problems with the same level of thinking that created them."
Many (including myself) see lack of transparency in education playing a pivotal role in the negative slide in esteem nationwide that public education has recently experienced. I personally sought information on several issues in 2108. After seven contacts (including email, phone and in-person) and an 11 week wait for any type of response, I must admit that the district outlasted me. I gave up.
Whether one agrees or not, public education can be seen as a product. If it lacks a focus and deliberate mission or delivers an impractical outcome, the consumer (the parents) will look elsewhere.
That is, to quote Al Gore, "an inconvenient truth."
Robert Heller
Mankato
