The dawn of a new school year brims with enthusiasm and optimism as students embark on fresh academic journeys. In tandem, parents and staff aspire to a safe and productive year ahead.
I address Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Nick Frentz and Rep. Luke Frederick concerning a policy change from last year that threatens the safety of students, teachers and staff. An alteration has prompted deliberation among our high schools about permanently removing school resource officers from middle and high schools.
SROs are dedicated officers who've painstakingly nurtured relationships to ensure a secure learning environment. Yet, the recent state law amendment curtails their ability to employ physical restraint when necessary for safeguarding others. This has raised significant concerns about potential career-ending liability among school officials and law enforcement leaders.
Furthermore, as approved by our representatives, this policy change circumvented the customary committee process. It was hastily introduced during the final weeks of the legislative session, disregarding the insights of school and law enforcement professionals.
I implore the governor to promptly convene a special session, allowing schools the option to provide SRO services. Local districts are fervently committed to upholding school safety, recognizing the invaluable role SROs play.
Minnesota's citizens, educators, and parents — please unite in urging the governor and our local representatives to address this issue promptly.
Elected officials should steadfastly make decisions with everyone in mind.
Julie Strusz
Mankato
