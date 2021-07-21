I want to applaud every community member who spoke out against Mankato Public Schools' new equity guidelines at the recent school board meeting. Board member Chris Kind deserves praise for being the sole vote against these changes.
Most of what can be said about critical race theory and the new idea of equity was said at the school board meeting. Critical race theory is a divisive ideology that does not right historical wrongs, only opens old wounds, defining all people by immutable characteristics. This is in direct contravention to the dream of Martin Luther King and should be roundly condemned by all who wish for true equality.
It's important to understand that the idea of equity is distinct from that of equality. Equality gives all people the same opportunity, which leads to different outcomes for everyone. Equity, on the other hand, treats people differently based on their immutable characteristics to enforce equal outcomes. This is the lens through which Mankato Area Public Schools have decided they will make funding and other policy prescriptions. They have, essentially, promised discrimination.
I'm thankful my school district of St. Clair has stayed away from Critical Race Theory and equity.
Zachary Borneke
Eagle Lake
