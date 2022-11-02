One of the most critical elections in the upcoming election cycle is that of our School Board.
Kristy Schuck and Jodi Sapp have shown tremendous courage in stepping up to run again for the School Board. They were harassed and bullied by extremists last winter and still they are willing to serve.
They have earned another term. Their leadership will be crucial going forward.
A recent new member of the board deserves a chance to show what he can do. I have a tremendous amount of faith that Patrick Baker will do great things on the board. His background at Greater Mankato Growth and the National GOP Governor’s Caucus have prepared him for this call to service.
Please vote for these candidates.
Jack Considine
Mankato
