The world is experiencing unprecedented levels of extreme weather events. From severe droughts drying up major river systems worldwide to unprecedented floods brought upon by previously unseen rates of rainfall and glacial melt.
I’ve been interested in climate change since the late 1980s. I’ve had decades to come to terms with what the world’s leading scientists have been warning us of with increasing vehemence. The thing that I’m guessing will be most difficult for most people to embrace is the fact that the fossil fuel emissions we have already placed in the atmosphere mean that the changes in our weather, that are finally becoming self evident, are not temporary in the sense that, “soon we will return to normal.” Rather, the changes we see are impermanent in the sense that each successive year we live and our children live and their children live will be increasingly more volatile.
Scientists have been very accurate about predictions regarding the fact that as planet warms, the volatility of the planet’s weather will increase as well. Recent research has shown that the Arctic is warming four to six times as fast as the rest of the planet and that has dire consequences for the quality of life in our neck of the woods. The actions we do or don’t take now will not change the fact that on average, each of us will awaken each morning to an increasingly volatile world.
What our actions can do is mitigate the rate of increase in volatility we will experience in our lifetimes and limit the difficulties we leave behind for future generations.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.