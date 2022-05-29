The Second Amendment states: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
In 1791 we needed a citizen militia. We did not have the one million-plus standing army. We have the most powerful military force in the world. A citizen militia is no longer needed to defend the nation.
Our Founding Fathers bore arms that were single-shot, black powder, muzzle-loaded firearms, not the assault rifles murdering children today. Conservative Republicans, liberals, independents and the U.S. Supreme Court have agreed, and ruled, that “bear arms” does not include hand grenades, nerve gas, missiles, switch blades, bombs, brass knuckles, nuclear weapons and fully automatic firearms.
As technology evolves, regulations are of course necessary within the framework of the Constitution to protect the public.
Federal law today limits hunters of migratory waterfowl to use of a shotgun with a magazine that holds three rounds or less. Sportsmen, conservatives and the NRA support this regulation to protect waterfowl. They do not support similar regulations, limiting magazine size, to protect school children or the public.
Ducks are better protected then children.
Some would argue that there is no clear definition of an “assault rifle.” Fully automatic machine guns were outlawed in 1938. Some rifles today can fire 130 rounds per minute including the time it takes to change 30 round clips.
The definition of a “machine gun” could be redefined to address firing rate and magazine/clip size on firearms. This would at least be a beginning on limiting the speed that murderers are killing us.
Conservative Ronald Reagan, in 1967, led the repeal of open carry gun laws through the Mulford Act in California. Gov. Reagan commented that he saw “no reason why on the street today a citizen should be carrying loaded weapons.”
Conservative Republican Richard Nixon nominated Warren Burger to the Supreme Court. Warren Burger said: “The Gun Lobby’s interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American People by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime.”
At another point Burger wrote: “The real purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that state armies — the militia — would be maintained for the defense of the state.”
And in another article Burger wrote: “The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires.”
Some say arms are necessary to defend against our own government. This belief is not supported by the Second Amendment. Talk of taking up arms against our government is an act of sedition. Taking up arms against our government is an act of treason.
These acts make one a traitor to the United States and its Constitution, punishable by imprisonment or death. The absurd belief that a couple hundred thousand guys with rifles and pickup trucks can overthrow the largest, most powerful military force in the world is an idiotic fantasy.
The Declaration of Independence affirms “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The right to life for children is being denied by gun lobbyists. The pursuit of happiness for the families that lose loved ones is ignored.
I own firearms, and like all reasonable people support regulations that protect the rights of “everyone” to “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
It’s time to fulfill the answer to our “thoughts and prayers,” by taking the necessary action and support legislation to protect all God’s children.
Jim Muyres is a Rochester native but has lived in Mankato and the surrounding community for 35 years. He worked as a building contractor, the building official/environmental health supervisor for Rice County. He semi-retired and traveled for six years working for the National Park Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.