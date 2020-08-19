The Minnesota Senate’s precipitous removal of Nancy Leppink from the role of labor commissioner is bad governance.
In its “advise and consent” role, the Senate is empowered to vet incoming administrative appointments for fitness for office. By failing to even consider the confirmation of most of the governor’s cabinet, the Senate has maintained those commissioners in a vulnerable provisional status that allows their removal whenever the Senate disagrees with administration policies.
Now it has taken advantage of that vulnerability to undermine Gov. Tim Walz’s efforts to respond to multiple crises by summarily dismissing the labor commissioner. The people of Minnesota should contact their state senators and insist that the Senate confirm the governor’s remaining appointments so that those administrators can carry out their vital work in dealing with the life-and-death issues facing this state.
Jana Bouma
Madison Lake
