I propose that the House collect, along with their current investigation of the tip of the iceberg — Trump’s inept and dangerous Ukrainian bribery fiasco — a complete record of Trump’s leadership.
This might include a comprehensive published history of his tweets; footage of his moments of incivility, bigotry and narcissistic behavior; his history of excessive and conflict-filled staff turnover; a documentation of his three years of lies and repeated misinformation; an examination of his tax records and international business ties; a history of cronyism in his appointments and associations, including those that have resulted in legal prosecutions; and, most frightening, his expressions of admiration for autocrats while showing contempt for his own government services, especially his disturbing moments on the world stage with Putin and other world leaders.
Having him in the White House speaking and making ill-considered, ill informed decisions puts us and the whole world at serious risk, as he demonstrates almost daily to the discredit and embarrassment of our country.
Certainly evidencing his incredible ineptitude for the job with a comprehensive record of his potentially dangerous behavior would be time well spent and pertinent to the issue of determining conduct unbefitting a president.
I would like to see the House present a complete record of this presidency and the Senate Republicans find the personal integrity to act on it. If the Senate chooses party politics over the good of the country, at least the Democrats will have a ready resource of talking points for the upcoming election.
Jane Schostag
Skyline
