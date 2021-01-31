Dear senators of the Republican persuasion:
When your faithful leader Mitch told you a couple of weeks ago to "Vote your conscience" next week, I kinda felt sorry for you. Did you cringe and ask him for some wiggle room — that you hadn't used that muscle in about four years and you weren't sure you could wake it up?
You had so counted on the Donald to "grow into the job" or at least to "learn his lesson."
How has that worked out for you and your party lately? The lesson learned is that he can get away with anything. Shooting someone on Fifth Avenue pales beside what he instigated on Jan. 6.
Some of you have said some very harsh things about him over the years, but when your country really needs you, you fall in love again (Stand by, Kim Jong-un). After Donnie called you "Lyin' Ted, insulted your wife and defamed your father, you, Mr. Cruz called him "a pathological liar, utterly immoral." and "a narcissist at a level this country's never seen" (May 3 2016).
Lindsey may have topped you when he referred to Mr. Trump as a "race-baiting, xenophobic bigot who doesn't have a clue about anything" and "To make America great again you tell Donald to go to hell." (Dec. 8 2015)
Geez, guys. Where have you gone? It's getting real late, but not too late to buy back a part of your souls. There is still an opportunity to have your epitaph read, "It took a while but I finally did right."
Gene Biewen
Mankato
