A cautionary tale of the second impeachment trial of a president:
1. There was no overwhelming evidence of election fraud exposed.
2. In consideration of all the evidence presented in the trial, the president was obviously guilty of inciting a riot, which is a crime.
A Biblical verse sums up this debacle of a trial:
(Proverbs 11:29) "He who troubles his own house shall inherit the wind. The foolish (those 43 senators who voted to acquit and sold their souls) "shall be servant to the wise of heart" (those 57 senators who found him guilty by voting their conscience.
James Hirvela
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.