Your May 10 Health and Fitness section Associated Press article "At Senior home, staff stays 24-7'' deserves attention by our state health official at this time when, statewide, senior care facilities are where the majority of the death occurs.
The solution seems simple. Pay good money and you get good results — unless we think senior lives don't matter.
I also get upset where it states that the people who died of this virus are over 70 or 80 as if they are already not productive part of society. We seniors have dreams, aspiration, and valuable experiences.
Why do we have to emphasis the age?
Azad Mesrobian
St. Peter
