As an animal lover, for me to see the U.S. military service dogs lined up in carriers, ready to be boarded on our last planes to leave Afghanistan for the United States of America, only to be left behind in a country overwhelmed with turmoil because President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken thought it would not "look appropriate" to bring dogs home made me emotionally distraught and mentally enraged.
Whether you are a Republican, Democrat or independent, certainly this action would seem to symbolize an administration that is non-caring not only about these innocent animals, but also about the Americans, Afghan interpreters, and others that we have left behind in Afghanistan.
It also speaks volumes about the competency of an administration in which 13 brave and dedicated servicemen and women were killed Aug. 26.
The Biden administration is desperately trying to get the American people to forget about its bungled exit, which has resulted in an ongoing foreign policy disaster and is encouraging us to move on to other current issues.
It is my hope that we, as Americans, regardless of our political affiliation, will not forget and hold our government accountable. Let us not be blinded by orchestrated optics whether they originate from the Biden administration or the previous Donald Trump administration.
God bless America.
Craig Sinning
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.