A warning to parents living in Minnesota. On April 23, a majority of state representatives in the House voted to mandate (H.F. 1414) every preK-12 public and charter school teach Comprehensive Sex Education.
CSE removes all natural and protective boundaries for children and teens, encourages early sexual exploration in graphic detail. CSU uses pornographic illustrations and descriptions to teach children as young as 10 that all "consensual sexual activity is their right."
CSE allows unlicensed Planned Parenthood and gender activists into your child's classroom to teach dangerous practices. What they would teach your child is too graphic too print.
CSE actually grooms children for very early sexual activity, making them vulnerable targets for sexual abuse, experimentation and trafficking. According to the FBI, sexual predators groom children with pornographic images and explicit sexual instruction to remove natural defenses.
Planned Parenthood calls it education and says it's perfectly normal. We call that criminal.
If this bothers you, call your Minnesota legislators and tell them "no," we will be watching you and will hold you to account for your vote.
Jim Tessien
Mankato
