PP's sex education
endangers children
Emma Goebel’s Oct. 19 letter to the editor, “Sex education can save lives,” got it all wrong.
House File 1414 is a mandate from the state for “comprehensive” sex education (CSE) beginning in pre-K. It allows unlicensed “experts” on CSE into Minnesota’s classrooms.
Planned Parenthood brags that they are the “largest provider of comprehensive sex education in Minnesota.” No wonder they lobby for it as “a statewide, inclusive curriculum.” Schools may invite Planned Parenthood in for full access to your children who become their captive audience.
The CSE mandate requires teaching “bodily autonomy,” an abortion rights rallying cry. And Planned Parenthoods “Exclaim: Young People’s Guide to Sexual Rights” defines bodily autonomy: “Autonomy to make decisions about one’s sexuality … without forceful interference from parents.” (p. 21). “Sexuality and sexual pleasure are important parts of being human for everyone — no matter what age…” (p. 37).
Planned Parenthood promotes the book “It’s Perfectly Normal” as appropriate for 10-year-olds (fourth grade). Its graphics are often described as a pornographic, perverse violation of our children. It normalizes three kinds of sexual intercourse; only one gets you pregnant. Those opposing CSE tell you CSE sexualizes children.
The federal Teen Pregnancy Prevention endorses five recent studies finding school-based CSE increases sexual risk behavior for the whole or major subgroups, many 12 or 13 years old.
Negative effects: increase in sexual initiation, oral sex, recent sex, number of partners, or pregnancy. One of those studies: “Reducing the Risk: Impact findings from the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Replication Study,” Nov. 5, 2018, U.S. Deptarment of Health and Human Services.
“Consent” teaches kids that agreeing to sex makes it a perfectly acceptable, positive choice. Any legislator who voted for HF 1414 voted to seriously harm our children.
Julie Quist
St. Peter
