Comprehensive Sex Education has become a scary set of words in Minnesota when it doesn’t have to be.
With recent news of the majority of state representatives in the House voting to mandate Bill HF 1414, many Minnesotans are in a frenzy about schools teaching their children CSE. While something new can be scary, this something new could potentially save lives.
Research published by the Public Library of Science shows that when schools implement CSE, students feel more informed, make safer choices and have healthier outcomes. These contributions result in fewer unplanned pregnancies and more protection against STDs and STIs. Schools should be implementing CSE to fully educate children about sexual interactions as well as consent.
The bill agrees with this ideology by stating "consent means affirmative, conscious, and voluntary agreement to engage in interpersonal, physical or sexual activity.”
Teaching students about consent can help with things like whether they want to play a game or get a hug from a classmate. Consent starts the conversation for a better understanding of sexual relationships later on, as well as ensuring boundaries and keeping the individual safe.
An argument in regards to CSE is children learning about sex when they aren’t ready, but that’s not a possibility with this bill. What children would be learning “includes instruction that is age and developmentally appropriate.” This ensures that children are still being educated on important things but with necessary limitations.
We are not wanting our third-grade children to be taught "the birds-and-the-bees" in graphic detail, but to get the conversation rolling in different areas like consent is crucial to the functions of our society.
Emma Goebel
St. Peter
