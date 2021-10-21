I am an eighth grader at St. Peter Middle School. This will be my second year of having Dustin Sharstrom as one of my teachers and I think that he would make an amazing City Council member.
First, I think he would be a great City Council member because he is an honest person. I think that honesty is a very important quality for a City Council member because these are the people who will represent St. Peter; and it is important that council members are honest about their actions and honest about the best way to approach issues.
Second, he is a very balanced person and treats all his students equally. I think that this is a very important trait for a City Council member. He is not narrow minded and understands the need for people to get along and work together.
Mr. Sharstrom is also a committed person. He is very committed to his students, and I know that if he were to get elected for City Council, he would be just as committed to making St. Peter a safe and happy community.
Lastly, he is just a great person who deserves to be on the St. Peter City Council. He gets along with everyone, he is patient, and he is extremely intelligent.
It is because of all these qualities that I think Mr. Sharstrom should be elected for the St. Peter City Council. I want St. Peter to be a better community and I know that Mr. Sharstrom getting elected would be the next big step to achieving that goal.
Quinn Rassbach
St. Peter
