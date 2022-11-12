I am writing to express how fortunate we are in Blue Earth County to have had two excellent candidates running for sheriff.
Both Jeff Wersal and Paul Barta are competent, trustworthy and professional. Even though the race was nonpartisan, the way they ran their campaigns is an example I wish other candidates (partisan) would follow. There were no negative ads, no demonizing the other side, no lies or misinformation.
It was simply two really good people showing voters how they each would like to lead the sheriff’s department forward.
Let’s keep this in mind; treating the other side with fairness and civility benefits us all.
Shawn Simonson
Lake Crystal
