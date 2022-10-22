It's election time and the season for yard signs. I have have a sign on my yard that says "Re-elect Lange for Sheriff."
I believe Dave Lange is best candidate for sheriff, based on his past performance. Sheriff Lange has made improvements to the operation of the jail, revamped the 911 dispatch center and added needed deputies to the patrol staff.
He has been active in the Lions organization and community activities, including the St. Peter Polar Plunge that has raised more than a million dollars for Special Olympics.
Lange has not only been a great sheriff, he's also been a great asset to Nicollet County.
I am a lifelong resident of Nicollet County who retired as sheriff with 35 years of law enforcement experience. I have a very high opinion of Lange and the job he has done for the past 20 years.
He has done much for Nicollet County; now it's time for us to support him. Re-elect Lange for sheriff.
Richard "Buz" Witty
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.